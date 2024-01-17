UK retailer Iceland Foods is on a mission to make seafood more accessible to consumers this year by making it much more affordable.

The chain, which operates 1,000 stores across the UK specializing in frozen foods, has recently added several new fish products to its £1 (€1.20/$1.30) frozen food value range of less expensive everyday products to help consumers struggling with inflation.

The own-label £1 range used to be a large part of the Iceland business but with high inflation impacting costs, "over time it became totally unaffordable to maintain that range," Adam Smith, category trading manager for frozen food at Iceland Foods, told IntraFish.