US retailers Walmart and Sam’s Club announced they are strengthening their tuna-sourcing polices to improve transparency and data gathering in the tuna supply chain and address issues such as bycatch, illegal fishing and abandonment of fishing gear.
The enhanced seafood policy now applies to all Walmart and Sam's Club tuna suppliers.
The new policy requires suppliers to:
- Source exclusively from vessels that have 100 percent observer monitoring (electronic monitoring or human observer)by 2027;
- Source from fisheries using zero high seas transshipment unless the transshipment activity is covered by 100 percent observer monitoring (electronic monitoring or human coverage) by 2027.