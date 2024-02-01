Sales of Alaska pollock have overtaken those of cod at retail in the United Kingdom, and could surpass salmon in 2024, Andrew Allchurch procurement director at Young's Seafood parent Sofina, told delegates at the North Atlantic Seafood Forum (NASF) in Bergen, Norway.

UK buyers bought 56,199 metric tons of Alaska pollock versus 55,400 metric tons of cod in 2022 in the year running through January 2023, according to retail data referenced by the executive.

Researchers calculated the amount sold of Alaska pollock and cod sold through retail product sales.