Viciunai Group lines up national retailers and foodservice for Canada launch

MarketsViciunai Group lines up national retailers and foodservice for Canada launchFollowing the momentum and experience gained from its US launch, management believe the time is right to enter the Canadian market, a Viciunai executive told IntraFish.The location in Canada is "ideal" due to existing logistics infrastructure, proximity to key retail and food service markets as well as a multicultural consumer base, Dainius Matijosaitis, Member of the Board at Viciunai Group said.Photo: ViciunaiHanna GezeliusDigital Editor