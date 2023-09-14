As Putin's invasion of Ukraine stretches into its 19th month, the Ukraine's largest salmon processor has succeeded in its strategy to expand its markets and is now exporting products to nearby EU countries.
'Very proud': Against all odds and with Russia's war at its doorstep, Ukraine salmon processor breaks into new EU markets
Despite huge damage to its infrastructure and operations in the wake of the Russian invasion, Universal Fish Company is expanding its markets.
14 September 2023 4:01 GMT Updated 14 September 2023 4:01 GMT
