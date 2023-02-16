January, or "Veganuary" as it is called by the vegan community, wasn't a particularly good month for plant-based alternative seafood products at US supermarkets.

Dollars sales slid 12.1 percent to $888,319 (€832,207), compared to January 2022. Unit sales were off nearly 24 percent, according to new IRI supermarket sales data compiled by market research firm 210 Analytics.

The category, after showing some initial growth, contracted noticeably during the 13-week period ending Jan. 29, slipping 11.3 percent in dollar sales and 23.8