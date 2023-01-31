California-based Kikka Sushi is hoping its rollout of plant-based seafood sushi in eight flagship Whole Foods supermarkets this month will be the beginning of an entire new category for the company and for vegan shoppers.

"Vegans usually don't go to the sushi counter," Grant Kimura, marketing director at Kikka Sushi, told IntraFish.

Kikka Sushi has been Amazon-owned Whole Foods' sushi supplier for over 30 years, operating kiosks where chefs prepare fresh sushi, and providing grab-and-go pre-packed sushi.

In addition to Kikka, Whole Foods also has supply deals for traditional sushi with Genji Sushi, Sushi Maki, Sushi Avenue, and Kaz Sushi, a Whole Foods spokesperson told IntraFish.