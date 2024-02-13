The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is looking to buy more Alaska canned pink and sockeye salmon as well as Alaska pollock for fish sticks and frozen fillets.

The new government bids are for 15,522 pounds of frozen Alaska pollock fillets and fish sticks, 173,599 cases of canned sockeye salmon and just over 1.1 million cases of canned pink salmon.

The programs distribute USDA food and other nutrition assistance to children, low-income families, emergency feeding programs, Indian reservations, and the elderly.