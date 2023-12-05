The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) has agreed to organize and operate the fledgling Global Shrimp Council, which is working to boost global shrimp consumption through a promotional campaign.

In September, Global Shrimp Council co-founders David Castro from Manta Bay Seafood and Gabriel Luna from Gluna Shrimp announced plans for formation of the group during the Global Shrimp Forum meeting in the Netherlands.

NFI already manages collaborative work as part of its council system for tuna, crab, shrimp, mexican shrimp, sushi, and salmon.