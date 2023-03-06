The surging growth of seafood sales at US supermarkets is over, at least for now.

That is just one of the conclusions in the newly released "Power of Seafood 2023" report from FMI - The Food Industry Association. The report is the most comprehensive annual analysis of seafood's performance at US supermarkets and other retail outlets.

A key finding in the 72-page report is that retailers' seafood sales slipped noticeably last year and have fallen back to pre-pandemic levels when measured on a units-sold basis.