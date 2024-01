Leading US retailer HEB is joining forces with the the nonprofit Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) for a month-long retail promotion of seafood at the retailer's 420 stores.

HEB, with sales of $43 billion (€39 billion), operates stores throughout Texas and in parts of Mexico.

The omnichannel marketing effort includes in-store, digital, and influencer marketing and is being supported by nine HEB seafood suppliers and includes over 50 specific fish and shellfish products.