Despite more favorable price conditions, seafood sales continued to struggle in December, continuing a downturn that plagued the industry throughout 2023, according to new retail scan data from market research firm Circana analyzed by 210 Analytics.

"Both fresh and frozen seafood lost ground over year-ago levels. Additionally, dollars and pounds appear to have lost the engagement momentum experienced in 2020 and 2021," said Anne-Marie Roerink, CEO of 210 Analytics.

Fresh seafood sales of $634 million (€583 million) in December were 8.1