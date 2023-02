US supermarket sales are off to a sluggish start as the new year begins.

Frozen seafood sales of $548 million (€513 million) in January were 5.3 percent lower than they were in January 2022. Units sold slid even more, down 10.9 percent, according to new IRI supermarket sales data compiled by market research firm 210 Analytics.

Fresh seafood dollar sales slipped 1.8 percent in January compared to a year ago to hit $484 million (€453 million) during the month. Units sold were flat.