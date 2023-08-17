As we enter the second half of the year US retail seafood sales remain sluggish, but there are signs that lower wholesale prices are beginning to make their way through the supply chain, which could invigorate consumer spending in the months ahead.
Market watchers are hoping that easing wholesale seafood prices will translate into more promotions and greater sales velocity in the back half of the year.
