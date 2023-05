The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been ramping up its purchasing and bid requests for both wild salmon and pollock in recent months, following marketing groups pleading for help with cutting the glut and making room for even more fish.

On Tuesday the USDA released a bid invitation for over 16 million pounds of frozen Alaska pollock fish sticks and fillets as well as around 465,000 cases of canned pink salmon for use in the domestic food distribution programs.