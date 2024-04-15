The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is likely to make more major seafood buys this year, particularly when it comes to pollock and salmon.

On Apr. 11, the agency issued a pre-solicitation for several seafood products for bids it still plans to issue this year for its for its National School Lunch Program and other federal food nutrition assistance programs.

The agency still needs to issue official solicitations for these products, but the notice gives companies the chance to prepare for bid specifics.

The notice said upcoming seafood bids would include catfish and several varieties of Alaska pollock, including frozen fillets and fish sticks. The agency is also seeking Atlantic pollock fillets and fish sticks.

Frozen salmon fillets as well as canned pink salmon are also being sought this year, along with haddock fillets and perch.

Alaska seafood processors have turned to the USDA over the past year with a flurry of requests to stabilize the seafood market, citing impacts from Russia.

Article continues below the advert

Seafood is also making gains with other government food distribution programs.

The US government plans to include more seafood in its special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, known as WIC.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in April its long-anticipated updates to the program will include more canned fish in more food packages, creating more equitable access to this under-consumed food.