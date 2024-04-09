A new US Department of Agriculture (USDA) bid requesting 5.7 million pounds of frozen Alaska pollock fish nuggets for domestic food assistance programs could drive annual Alaska pollock purchases by the US government to record highs again.

If the amount is fully awarded, the USDA's fiscal year (FY) 2024 could be the second-highest ever in terms of US government purchases of Alaska pollock, behind only 2019, when it awarded over $76 million (€70 million) in contracts during the height of former president Donald Trump's US-China trade war, according to Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) CEO Craig Morris.

The USDA fiscal year runs from October through September.

Alaska seafood processors have turned to the USDA over the past year with a flurry of requests to stabilize the seafood market, citing impacts from Russia.

The USDA in 2019 authorized seafood purchases with the intent to offset harm done by the US-China trade war.

The USDA bid is also requesting frozen Atlantic pollock fillets, haddock fillets and ocean perch.