A new US Department of Agriculture (USDA) bid is awarding several US seafood companies $21.8 million (€20.4 million) in pollock, haddock and perch contracts for use in domestic food assistance programs.

The bid award, which was published Tuesday, showed contracts given to Massachusetts-based Channel Fish and Washington state-based Trident Seafoods.

Alaska pollock makes up the largest request in the award at 5.7 million pounds, driving annual Alaska pollock purchases by the US government to record highs.

With year-to-date Alaska pollock purchases at more than 26 million pounds at a value of nearly $62.8 million (€58.9 million), purchases of the product for fiscal year 2024 are the second-highest ever by volume and third-highest by value, according to Craig Morris, CEO of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP).

Alaska seafood processors have turned to the USDA over the past year with a flurry of requests to stabilize the seafood market, citing impacts from Russia.

Seafood is also making gains with other government food distribution programs.

The US government plans to include more seafood in its special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, known as WIC.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in April its long-anticipated updates to the program will include more canned fish in more food packages, creating more equitable access to this under-consumed food.