The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has purchased seafood worth almost $150 million through a series of contracts for Alaska canned pink and sockeye salmon, as well as Alaska pollock for fish sticks and frozen fillets.

In separate bids awarded to US seafood companies March 6, the USDA issued contracts totalling $149.9 million (€137.0 million) for the US seafood industry.

Among the companies awarded a contract for Alaska pollock product was Massachusetts-based Channel Fish, the US division of Canadian frozen food giant High Liner.