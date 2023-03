The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released a bid solicitation for 74,480 cases of canned pink salmon.

The product will be used for the agency's National School Lunch program and Federal Food and Nutrition Assistance Programs across the United States.

The USDA bid is for 24-count cases of 14.75-ounce cans of pink salmon.

Deliveries will be made between April 16 and Aug.