Washington state-based nonprofit SeaShare is hoping to access $7.5 million (€7.0 million) in grant funding to help the Alaska's struggling seafood industry.

The grant proposal, which has received support from Alaska State Senate, still needs to make its way through the legislative process and be approved by the state's governor.

If approved, SeaShare could use the money to purchase processors' excess seafood inventory from the 2023 season and donate the fish to Alaska communities in need of food assistance.

Hannah Lindoff, who lives in Alaska and is executive director of SeaShare, told IntraFish the money could even be used to donate freezers and freezer containers to Alaska communities so they have the ability to store more seafood.