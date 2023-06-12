As the situation in Ukraine once again worsens, the country's largest salmon processor, Universal Fish Company (UFC), is plowing ahead with a new strategy to enter European markets.

Constant shelling, particularly in the Kyiv region where the company's production site is, and the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, have made life extremely difficult for the company and its employees.

"But despite this, we are sticking to our diversification strategy and developing exports primarily to Eastern and Central Europe," UFC Chief Marketing Officer Tetyana Krupenko told IntraFish.