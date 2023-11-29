Frustrated Polish truck drivers have been blockading several border crossings between Poland and Ukraine since Nov. 6, and the escalating dispute is now restricting the flow of Norwegian seafood into Ukraine.

Logistics company Uab Vpa Logistics in Klaipeda, Lithuania, currently has 65,000 metric tons of fish and chicken in its freezers that may never reach the war-torn country.

Klaipeda, on the Lithuanian Baltic Sea, coast is the main port for Norwegian seafood exported to Ukraine.

"The situation is critical.