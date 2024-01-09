The United Kingdom regained its place as the largest importer of frozen Norwegian cod last year, following its decision to place increased tariffs on Russian whitefish in 2022.

"For the first time since 2010, the United Kingdom is the largest market for frozen cod measured by value," said Eivind Hestvik Braekkan, seafood analyst at the Norwegian Seafood Council.

While the export volume to China fell by a significant 52 percent to just 14,200 metric tons, the volume to the United Kingdom increased by 10 percent to 13,700 metric tons.