UK-based seafood supplier Seafood Products Limited has entered administration following a "significant contract loss" last year, according to Danny Allen of 360 Insolvency Limited, who told IntraFish he was appointed administrator on March 11.

In addition to the contract loss, unexpected debt defaults further disrupted cash flow and complicated trading forecasts, Allen said.

Seafood Products Limited has been trading for 37 years and is a supplier of fresh and frozen salmon in the UK.