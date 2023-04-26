Weak retail sales at UK supermarkets continued in March, a reflection of the impact rising prices are having on consumer spending, according to NielsenIQ ScanTrack data provided by UK seafood trade association Seafish.

For the four-week period ended March 25, the value of all retail seafood sales exceeded £322 million ($399 million/€364 million), a 3.8 percent increase, but the volume of seafood sold fell 3 percent. The sales volume was nearly 13 percent lower than the same four-week period two years ago.