It was a tough year for UK retailers selling frozen cod in 2023. A growing number of consumers, in response to skyrocketing food prices, backed away from the traditional whitefish favorite, opting for more affordable alternatives such as pollock.

Through Dec. 30, frozen cod sales fell 18.4 percent to 26,910 metric tons, while unit sales were down 17.3 percent, according to NielsenIQ ScanTrack data supplied by UK seafood trade association Seafish.

The average price per kilo during the period jumped 20 percent to £9.17