Last July, the United Kingdom imposed an additional 35 tariff on direct imports of Russian whitefish because of the war in Ukraine, and now the impact of this action is beginning to become clearer, according to new research from UK trade body Seafish.

By the end of 2022, the volume of whitefish imported from Russia was 21 percent lower than it was in 2021, said Seafish.

The UK imports cod, haddock and pollock directly from Russia. About half of all the UK's cod, haddock and pollock came from Norway and China in 2022, according to Seafish, with both countries increasing their market share compared to 2021.