The British Frozen Foods Federation (BFFF) is upbeat about the outlook for frozen fish sales in 2024 as consumers stick with new found options following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and faced with a cost of living crisis.

While consumers are being attracted by lack of food waste, there is also increased awareness of frozen fish as a nutritious option, British Frozen Foods Federation (BFFF) Chief Executive Rupert Ashby told IntraFish.

"With people increasingly beginning to realize that and react to it, it does mean we are expecting people to use frozen more and more.