The UK fish and chip shop sector expects to see little let up this year in the high inflationary costs that have battered the sector over the past 12 months.

The industry has been facing the worst crisis in its 160-year history in recent times,﻿ amid soaring prices for a seemingly endless list of raw material and other costs.

The challenges fueled expectations in the sector that thousands of fish and chip shops were at risk.

While the industry continues to lose shops, some business-minded people are taking the plunge by opening up new units in these most challenging of times, although chains with deeper pockets continue to replace smaller operators, National Fish Fryers Federation (NFFF) President Andrew Crook told IntraFish.