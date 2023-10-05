The United Kingdoms's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has determined Whitby Seafood's proposed acquisition of Northern Ireland-based Kilhorne Bay Seafoods could result in higher prices and lower quality products.

Whitby Seafoods is currently the largest UK supplier of breaded scampi to foodservice customers such as pubs, restaurants, and fish and chip shops by some distance, holding a market share close to 90 percent.

Kilhorne Bay Seafoods, while significantly smaller than Whitby Seafoods, is the second largest supplier.