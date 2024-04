Chilled seafood is leading a sales resurgence at UK supermarkets, as general inflation continues to ease across the country.

Since the start of 2024, overall fish and seafood sales in the UK have climbed 2.5 percent in volume and 4.2 percent in value, according to the latest figures from market research firm Nielsen.

In the 12 weeks to March 23, sales of seafood at UK retailers -- both chilled and frozen -- amounted to just over £1.0 billion (€1.2 billion/$1.3