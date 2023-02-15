Alaska pollock fish fillet sandwiches supplied by US-based Trident Seafoods are being featured as part of a Lent promotion by convenience store chain 7-Eleven.

The promotion was funded by the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) North American Partnership Program. This is GAPP's third year of partnering with 7-Eleven to promote Alaska pollock to customers during Lent.

"Our research shows that the convenience store channel is an increasingly important meal destination, especially for younger consumers on the go," GAPP CEO Craig Morris told IntraFish.