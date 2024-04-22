A European subsidiary of US-based seafood giant Trident Seafoods is once again purchasing Russian-origin fish, despite Trident's ongoing and vociferous efforts to halt the use of Russian-origin fish in the United States.

Germany-based whitefish processor Pickenpack Seafoods stopped purchasing Russian-origin product in mid-2023 as Alaska politicians supported by Trident ratcheted up rhetoric against Russian fish and increased efforts to expand an import ban on the fish in the US market.

The United States originally banned imports of Russian seafood following that country's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.