Alaska seafood giant Trident Seafoods said it is delaying construction of its new Unalaska processing plant in Alaska, pointing to "an unprecedented confluence of high inventory levels, low consumer demand and aggressive price competition in global markets."
Trident Seafoods CEO Joe Bundrant blames 'rate and pace at which markets are collapsing' for delay in construction of new Alaska processing plant
Trident Seafoods said the market conditions have driven prices down rapidly and across species.
15 August 2023 15:25 GMT Updated 15 August 2023 15:58 GMT
