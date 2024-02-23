US sanctions preventing Russian-origin seafood from entering the United States through China should boost sales of Alaska seafood such as pollock and salmon in the US market, according to Allen Kimball, chairman of the board for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) and a senior executive consultant for Alaska seafood giant Trident Seafoods.

"What it does create for us is huge opportunity in the US domestic market," he told attendees Thursday during a talk hosted by the United Fishermen of Alaska.