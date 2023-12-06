The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will buy nearly $1.8 million (€1.7 million) worth of frozen Alaska pollock, awarding contracts Dec. 1 to Trident Seafoods and Channel Fish.

Channel Fish was awarded nearly $989,000 (€916,000) to distribute Alaska pollock fish sticks to cities throughout the United States. Trident was awarded nearly $760,000 (€704,000) to distribute frozen Alaska pollock.

The products will be used for the agency's National School Lunch program and Federal Food and Nutrition Assistance Programs. Deliveries will be made from Jan.