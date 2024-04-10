Several European seafood producers are concerned that stringent new standards being introduced by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) could preclude even the most responsible fisheries from securing much-needed certification of their products.

I have serious doubts [the new standard] will cause positive changes on the water, but they will certainly cause some changes in the office.

A number of industry sources told IntraFish the MSC’s Fisheries Standard Version 3, an updated version of which will be released in July, would present significant challenges around the awarding and retention of certifications key to selling seafood products into the European retail market.