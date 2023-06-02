Earlier this year, German frozen seafood giant Frosta launched its first vegan seafood product, veggie fish fingers, to capture the growing group of flexitarians in the country.

Frosta launched four ready meals with vegan chicken alternatives in 2021, so entering the market with a vegan fish alternatives was the next logical step for the company, Frosta Brand Management Fish & Veggie Fish Eva Schellhas said.

“The flexitarians are the most interesting target group for us, but also the vegan and vegetarian groups,” Schellhas told IntraFish.