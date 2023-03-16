The Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) said Wednesday it has been able to directly connect a lift in sales of Alaska pollock fillets and surimi products to its own social media campaign that featured six food and lifestyle influencers.

The year-long campaign, which lasted from April of 2022 through early March of this year, featured Instagram content from health blogger My Nguyen, celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso, spearfisher Valentine Thomas, lifestyle blogger Angelica Castaneda, parenting influencer Angela Kim, and sushi chef Taku Kondo.