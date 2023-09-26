Alaska processor OBI Seafoods has not yet paid fishermen in full for salmon harvested during the 2023 summer season, numerous fishermen have confirmed with IntraFish.

The fishermen who have been working with the company for decades stated this year is the first time they have not received a final settlement for their harvests by the end of the fishing season, which lasted into early September.

At the end of the Alaska salmon fishing season, the fishermen working with OBI Seafoods said they are generally paid at least up to 80 percent or in full of what they are owed for fish.