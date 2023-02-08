It's a tale of two markets when it comes to pollock prices in the United States and Europe.

While major quick-service restaurants (QSR) in the United States have largely secured their deepskin pollock fillet blocks at around $5,000 (€4,614) per metric ton to meet booming domestic demand, companies in Europe have remained in a wait-and-see mode, hoping Russia will be able to fulfill pinbone-out (PBO) pollock contracts at a lower price.

Deepskin -- a cut that removes the pinbone and the fat line -- is used by the seafood industry's most valuable customers, including for McDonald's for its Filet-o-Fish sandwiches.