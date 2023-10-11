Faroe-based salmon farmer Hiddenfjord has significantly increased its sales to the US since it stopped shipping its salmon by air, switching to sea freight only in October 2020.

So far this year, sales to the US market account for 57 percent of Hiddenfjord's total sales volume, compared to pre-2020 sales which hovered between 22 percent and 35 percent from 2015 to 2019, Hiddenfjord Sales Manager Oli Hansen told IntraFish.

Frozen salmon accounted for 2 percent of the company's US sales, but it is the fresh salmon category that has increased, Hansen said.