The US retail seafood sales slump continued in September despite consumer price reductions for category leaders shrimp and salmon.

Across every segment -- fresh, frozen and shelf-stable -- the volume of seafood sold in September slipped, extending a persistent sales decline driven by weak consumer demand. The sales collapse is reverberating throughout the supply chain, impacting the financial health of many major seafood processors.

Fresh seafood sales of $438 million (€413 million) were down by 6.6