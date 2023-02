Last year was a rough one for seafood sales in US supermarkets, but sushi bucked the tough times and continued its steady penetration into retail outlets across the country.

US retail fresh seafood dollar sales last year were off 8.2 percent and nearly 15 percent on a pounds-sold basis compared to 2021. Dollar sales of frozen seafood fell 2.9 percent and 8.1 percent in pounds.

Sushi, however, generated $2.4