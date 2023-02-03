Iceland Seafood International (ISI) will continue to operate its plant in Grimsby, UK, after a failed sales process, the company announced Friday.

“Our attempt to sell the operation did not bear fruit,” company CEO Bjarni Armannsson told IntraFish.

Two weeks ago, the company cancelled negotiations with an unnamed potential buyer of its UK operations for the second time in two months.

The UK was last month singled out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the worst performing economy in the G7 over the past year, but the ISI executive is putting his trust in recent statements from the Bank of England that hint at the beginning of an economic recovery.