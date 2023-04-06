The United Kingdom has agreed to join the trade bloc Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), it was announced on Friday.

CPTPP is made up of 11 countries in the Asia Pacific and Americas regions, namely Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Entry will eliminate most tariffs on UK fish and seafood exports as well as simplifying rule of origins regulations, creating new opportunities in key markets such as Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam.