Manufacturers of plant-based meat and seafood alternatives continue to struggle to grow the market, according to a new report from the Good Food Institute, a nonprofit think tank and international network of organizations involved in alternative proteins.

The volume of US retail sales of all plant-based food products slipped nine percent last year from the year prior. The value of those sales slipped 1.2 percent to $8.1 billion (€7.6 billion) in 2023, according to the report.

Many plant-based categories, the report found, saw household penetration rates fall in 2023.

"Notably, plant-based meat and seafood household penetration fell from 19 percent in 2022 to 15 percent in 2023, indicating a need to reengage consumers, the report said.

The report estimates global retail dollar sales of plant-based meat and seafood in 2023 hit $6.4 billion (€6 billion). Nearly 85 percent of those sales occurred in Europe and North America, where sales reached $3.3 billion (€3 billion) and $2.1 billion (€1.9 billion), respectively.

Looking ahead, the report paints a picture of a market facing stagnant growth because of consumer price resistance and other factors.

"Words such as 'shakeout,' 'normalization,' and 'stabilization' were frequently used to describe the dynamics of the plant-based meat sector in 2023. The factors that shaped the environment in 2023 are likely to extend into 2024," the report said.

The downturn in sales was apparent in March US retail data complied by market research group Circana.

Sales of frozen plant-based seafood products were down 12.5 percent in March to $900,000 (€840,420). Sales volume slid nearly 9 percent.

In 2023, US sales of frozen plant-based seafood fell 15 percent from 2002 levels.

Once seen as a possible threat -- or opportunity -- by seafood companies, the category's lack of growth has many questioning the ability to plant-based seafood to attract mainstream consumers.

In February, plant-based seafood manufacturer New Wave Foods, which attracted funding from poultry giant Tyson Foods and others, shut down.

Several seafood companies have produced plant-based seafood lines.

Most notably, three of the largest fish finger suppliers to the UK and EU market -- Birds Eye and Iglo parent Nomad Foods, Germany-based Frosta and Young's Seafood parent Sofina -- launched plant-based "fish finger alternatives."

Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, owned by seafood conglomerate Thai Union Group, itself one of the world's largest global shrimp suppliers, is partnering with the Ish Food Company, a Pennsylvania-based plant-based shrimp maker.

Bumble Bee, Southwind Foods and others have struck deals with plant-based seafood producers to distribute their products alongside traditional seafood items.