Despite export volumes dropping across several major species, including salmon and cod, the value of Norway’s seafood exports rose in May thanks to a weaker Norwegian kroner, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

Norway exported NOK 13.1 billion (€1.1 billion/$1.2 billion) worth of seafood in May, an increase of 7 percent compared with the same month in 2022. However, when measured in euros, the currency in which the country primarily trades, the value actually fell by 8 percent during the month.