Seafood giant Thai Union is launching its first branded alternative protein products through its canned seafood subsidiary John West in the Netherlands.

The vegan "fish-free" tuna products, made from soy protein and wheat, are now available across 1,400 stores in the country.

The vegan range is Thai Union’s response to increased demand for alternative protein products, and specifically plant-based alternatives in the Netherlands, the company said.

Recent research from John West found that Dutch consumers are more willing to try alternative seafood compared with other nationalities.

The introduction of the John West vegan tuna products builds on Thai Union’s own alternative seafood offerings.

In 2021, the group launched OMG Meat, a plant-based seafood range aimed at consumers in Thailand. Developed by the Global Innovation Center, the range includes plant-based dim sum, crab dumplings, crab cake, fish nuggets and, most recently, shrimp dumplings.

In addition, at the beginning of 2023, Thai Union launched its new Marine Proteins business unit in Europe.

John West vegan fish-free tuna is the first branded product from Marine Proteins, but the business unit plans to introduce more alternative protein products in other European markets later this year, said Jon Burton, business unit director at European Marine Protein.